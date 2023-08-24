Tomorrow Crew-7 will be launched with a European astronaut

meteweb

The green light for the launch of Crew-7, the mission that will carry four astronauts International Space StationIncluding European Andreas Mogensen. After recent tests, the Crew Dragon Endurance capsule was given the green light to depart at 9:49 (Italian time) on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral (Florida).

Tomorrow, a series of checks of the rocket and capsule located at Launch Complex 39A intended to bring into orbit the new International Space Station crew, which will replace the fourth Crew-6 crew in orbit for about 6 months, have been completed. The new mission consists of representatives from four countries: NASA astronaut Yasmine Mokbeli, Denmark’s Morgensen from the European Space Agency, Satoshi Furukawa from the Japanese space agency JAXA, and cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov from the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

The Crew Dragon capsule should take less than 24 hours to reach the International Space Station and dock, and is expected to arrive at 8:02 am Italian time on Saturday, August 26. About a week after the delivery, the previous crew of Crew 6 that departed on March 2, consisting of Americans, a Russian and an Emirati, will return to Earth with a landing in the Atlantic Ocean.

The new crew will continue to work on nearly 200 ongoing experiments aboard the space station, including those aimed at measuring the resistance of certain microorganisms exposed outdoors to the harsh conditions of space and those aimed at investigating the effects of microgravity. on sleep quality.