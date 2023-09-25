Meteorites on Earth, when can the next impact occur?

Florence, September 25, 2023 – Cannes September 25, 2002 When a strong explosion was heard near the Vitim River in Asian Russia. It was all because of the alleged Meteor fall.

The question arises: when can the next impact occur? In 23 years, exactly Saint Valentine's Day. A small asteroid may collide with Earth In the year 2046. It's not the usual fake news, but an official statement from NASA. According to data analyzed by the Planetary Defense Coordination Office, a planetary defense organization that monitors potential space threats, there is a possibility of an impact, albeit very small, on February 14, 2046. The asteroid was discovered on February 2, according to preliminary estimates. 2023 du It is about 50 meters in diameter (the size of an Olympic swimming pool).) Yes It moves at a speed of 25 kilometers per second. If a space rock of this size hits Earth, it will cause local damage to the impact area. In comparison, the Chelyabinsk meteorite that managed to penetrate the Earth's atmosphere on February 15, 2013, causing various damage in the Russian city of the same name, had a diameter of about 15 meters. However, according to NASA, the chances of impact are very small. Early estimates talk about a chance of 1 in 560. But for the European Space Agency, the percentage is lower than that (1 in 625). Currently, asteroid 2023 Dw is the only space object rated 1 on the Torino Scale, a scale scientists use to calculate the risk of a collision with a NEO (near-Earth object). All other celestial bodies in the list are rated 0 (probability of collision is zero, or too low to be taken into account).