February 27, 2022

Today’s horoscope February 27, 2022 – Blackbeard

February 27, 2022

Your horoscope today, February 27, 2022: Here’s what to expect black bird And how the positions and movements of the celestial bodies in relation to the Earth affect all signs.

Your horoscope today February 27

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

A typical winter’s sun, where home warmth and a sofa and slippers are what you want, hoping work won’t interfere. Melting will come! Meanwhile, like the earth, fall asleep and keep the planted projects warm.

bull. 21/4 – 20/5

You will spend hours in the privilege of family ties, very strong and affectionate. Pleasant meetings with long-neglected relatives and friends. Lots of greedy opportunities to play. Confusing surprises in the lives of two people. Short trip document.

twins. 21/5 – 21/6

The right move for you is to sit quietly in an armchair for recharging. Small settlements are allowed as long as they are low cost and slow.. The climate is earthy: few jokes and jokes and a lot of realism. Take advantage of it!

cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

Afraid of losing your heart? Today you will have an unmissable opportunity to express your true feelings. Uncover them with a touch of hate. If among your dreams are scraps of paper, a baby or a new home, it’s time to take the big step.

Lion. 23/7 – 23/8

You’ll run at a good pace, without glaring recognition, but the way you manage different situations will score many points for your credibility. You are in the process of completion of many important and new life projects. Be patient for now.



Bakr. 24/8 – 22/9

With the Moon on the positive side, which dispenses with perseverance, ambition and cohesion, the goals you aim for are gradually getting closer. Especially if you have a strong relationship, it’s time to take some “concrete” steps forward to strengthen it.

Balance. 23/9 – 22/10

In all likelihood, the usual Sunday brunch is “heavy” with all that annoying. However, about the traditions with the family, there is no debate. You are intellectually bold, so with the same courage you can change what you don’t like.

The scorpion. 23/10 – 22/11

What a nice quiet day! From you, in addition to daring and cheerful, you will have that rogue charm with which you can wreak havoc on hearts. Protected from demands and long ties, the collection of flirtation, sudden emotions and stolen kisses.

Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12

Sunday in line with the Chinese sign of the year: the water tiger. His motto is work for the result, complete comfort, not fidgeting. There are some simple rules to keep in mind to strengthen family bonds and bring joy to everyday life.

Capricorn. 12/22 – 1/20

The desire to listen will make the relationship more fulfilling. If your story is featured, present the most authentic picture of yourself. Supporting your programs, the Moon in your sign relieves you of previously made decisions.

Fishbowl. 21/1 – 19/2

Use your mental energies wisely, so as not to risk wasting the potential of this rhythm. You will be able to satisfy your cultural interests. Share the hobbies you love with your loved ones. In new meetings, leave the initiative to the other.



fish. 20/2 – 20/3

The transit of the Moon in Capricorn allows you to continue, without indulging in feelings, even the most demanding comparisons. The strengths are the accuracy of the projects and the ability to save the information that you will receive.

