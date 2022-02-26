Love Storm: Werner discovers that Marietta is a fraud

Also a shrewd and highly experienced hotel owner A guest can be fooled…especially if she is a beautiful woman! What will happen to Werner Salfield Follow Favorite in the next Italian Rings to love storm…

Read also: Love Storm, Italian Progress: Selena discovers Ariane has poisoned her!

Storm of Love, Presentations for the Italian Episode: Marietta Marchelli arrives at Fürstenhof

The Fürstenhof has attracted dignitaries from all over the world for countless years. However, some guests manage to make more sense than others. It is with Marietta Marchelli Diana Corner, a former music star, recently arrived at the hotel. As we know, the singer’s arrival was met with great enthusiasm at the luxury hotel, especially by Alphonse (Sep Shawer) H Werner. Both are big fans of Maricelli, they will end up “fighting” to get the attention of the newcomer.

If Alphonse had a purely platonic interest in Marietta (the doorman is in fact happily married to Hildegard), then Werner will show over time that he is looking for something more in the lovely guest. In fact, the former hotelier and singer will start dating with increasingly gritty encounters. Unfortunately for Old Salfield, Maricelli’s intentions are anything but pure…

Love Storm spoiler, Italian news: Marietta Marchelli wants to use Werner and Alphonse

In fact, Marietta arrives at the Fürstenhof with a very specific goal: to deceive the hotel’s security! Women are driven by economic needs She’ll make Werner believe a very valuable brooch has been stolen from her hotel safe!

Results? Fearing for the reputation of his beloved Fürstenhof, Saalfeld would immediately offer to compensate for the damage by insuring him, in exchange for the woman’s promise not to spread the news too often. Exactly what Marietta wanted!

Now that the woman has achieved her goal, she will decide to leave as soon as possible, but not before she gets rid of the pin she was simulating theft. A mistake will cost you dearly!

Cornelia (Deborah Hall) H Benny In fact, they will accidentally see Maricelli throw the tinsel into the lake and are able to retrieve the gem, only to discover that it is something of no value. At this point Werner will understand that “cute Marietta” tricked him… How will the hotel owner react?