TUESDAY 29 NOVEMBER SCHEDULE PLAYING, PROGRAM, TV, STREAMING RAI – OA Sport

We’ve come to The third and final day of the group stage for groups to me And the B: Today, at the end of the four scheduled matches (of course, two per group, which are held simultaneously) we will find out which teams managed to reach the knockout stage.

So much anticipation for a match that, objectively speaking, cannot be reduced to a football-like aspect Iran and the United States of America; Likewise, to follow with particular interest the direct confrontation between Ecuador And the Senegal for group A (where, most likely, it will beDutchman in the first place).

Below, all the information to be able to follow them live on TV and broadcast (not forgetting the live text provided by OA Sports) matches today from FIFA World Cup 2022.

World cup 2022 calendar today

Tuesday 29 November

Ecuador – Senegal, 4.00 pm

Live TV: RaiSport + HD

Live broadcast: RaiPlay

Netherlands-Qatar, 16:00

Live TV: Rai1

Live broadcast: RaiPlay

Iran – United States, 20:00

Live TV: Rai1

Live broadcast: RaiPlay

Wales – England, 20:00

Live TV: RaiSport + HD

Live broadcast: RaiPlay

Photo: La Presse