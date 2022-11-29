November 29, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

TUESDAY 29 NOVEMBER SCHEDULE PLAYING, PROGRAM, TV, STREAMING RAI - OA Sport

TUESDAY 29 NOVEMBER SCHEDULE PLAYING, PROGRAM, TV, STREAMING RAI – OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt November 29, 2022 1 min read

We’ve come to The third and final day of the group stage for groups to me And the B: Today, at the end of the four scheduled matches (of course, two per group, which are held simultaneously) we will find out which teams managed to reach the knockout stage.

So much anticipation for a match that, objectively speaking, cannot be reduced to a football-like aspect Iran and the United States of America; Likewise, to follow with particular interest the direct confrontation between Ecuador And the Senegal for group A (where, most likely, it will beDutchman in the first place).

Live broadcast from Ecuador Senegal from 16.00

Live broadcast from the Netherlands – Qatar from 16.00

Live broadcast from Iran and the United States from 20.00

Wales-England live live from 20.00

Below, all the information to be able to follow them live on TV and broadcast (not forgetting the live text provided by OA Sports) matches today from FIFA World Cup 2022.

World cup 2022 calendar today

Tuesday 29 November

Ecuador – Senegal, 4.00 pm
Live TV: RaiSport + HD
Live broadcast: RaiPlay

Netherlands-Qatar, 16:00
Live TV: Rai1
Live broadcast: RaiPlay

Iran – United States, 20:00
Live TV: Rai1
Live broadcast: RaiPlay

Wales – England, 20:00
Live TV: RaiSport + HD
Live broadcast: RaiPlay

Photo: La Presse

See also  Juventus, with De Ligt is the final break: Juventus is on the move

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

“Building a new Juventus, a new board of directors, to better defend ourselves”

November 29, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Unana is out of the squad for disciplinary reasons. The World Cup is over

November 28, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Sir Robin Knox Johnston, President of the Cape Horners Association

November 28, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

4 min read

Landslide in Ischia: Public prosecutor’s office investigates missed alarms – Campania

November 29, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Maneuvering, 10 billion euros have been deprived of pensioners in three years. Double checks for almost everyone

November 29, 2022 Karen Hines
6 min read

Broadcasting and licensing of recorded music

November 29, 2022 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

“The Ischia tragedy could have been avoided by using satellites.” Interview with Rodolfo Gozi (Assi)

November 29, 2022 Karen Hines