March 13, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Coming up hot! All cities will reach a minimum of 20°C over the weekend

Coming up hot! All cities will reach a minimum of 20°C over the weekend

Noah French March 13, 2024 1 min read

The first real heat of the season is here! It looks like spring

The first spring heat will come! Temperatures are forecast to top 20 degrees Celsius by the end of next week.

After a long period characterized by a capricious climate, we are preparing to welcome the arrivalAfrican resistanceIt moves freely northwards with the aim of diverting the unstable Atlantic currents towards more northern latitudes.
In the coming days we will witness a Increase in temperatureNot only because of the significant sunlight, but also because of the length of daylight hours, a clear sign of seasonal change.
As we approach the weekend, we expect temperatures to reach or exceed the threshold 20°C.

But where will this warming be felt most?? In general, under the influence of anticyclones of African origin, the largest increase in temperature occurs in the south. Let's take for example Sicily: Estimated from already Friday March 15th In some cities, etc SyracusePeaks can be reached 21/22°C.
Temperatures in the center and even in the Po Valley are forecast to remain steady 19/20°CFor example in cities like Firenze, Ferrara, Bologna e Milano.

It doesn't end there: early next week, the south, again led by Sicily, looks likely to record further increases and peak. 23/24°C.
In short, all things considered, it seems that we are already fully into spring!

See also  "The future is called the United States of Europe": meeting of the Benigno Saccagnini Association

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

A mobile ship and boat, Open Arms will challenge the blockade in Gaza this way: “We may not do it, but it would be wrong not to try.”

March 13, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

An African anticyclone will arrive earlier than expected, with its effects over the next few days

March 13, 2024 Noah French
1 min read

Shooting at Frosinone, here's a sneak peek at the bar: fight and gunfire

March 12, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Coming up hot! All cities will reach a minimum of 20°C over the weekend

March 13, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

Car Maintenance This oil will break your car’s engine: Always look for this writing | If it isn't there, throw it away immediately

March 13, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

Tiziano Ferro, the sudden words alert everyone: “Goodbye my world, I can die happy” | What happened to him

March 13, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Multiple sclerosis: how to prevent it and recognize the symptoms

March 13, 2024 Karen Hines