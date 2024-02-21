February 21, 2024

Thuram's injury at Inter Atletico Madrid: How is his condition – Corriere.it

Thuram's injury at Inter Atletico Madrid: How is his condition – Corriere.it

Mirabelle Hunt February 21, 2024

Marcus Thuram She's scared San Siro When he collapsed to the ground near the end of the first half, touching his thigh. A muscular problem, as fans feared, prevented the French striker – perhaps the best on the pitch up to that point – from continuing the match against Atletico Madrid. In fact, he was replaced by Simone Inzaghi ArnautovicThe protagonist committed two serious mistakes in front of goal in the second half before scoring the decisive goal in the 79th minute.

What does Marcus Thuram have and when will he return?

For Thuram, he has scored 12 goals and made 11 assists this season The right adductor muscle contracture will be evaluated in the next few days. The second leg of the round of 16 is at the Wanda Metropolitano, where everything will be decided Where Atletico lost only once this season (In the King's Cup against Athletic Bilbao), scheduled for March 13. Thus, the Frenchman, who has been immaculate so far this season, returns to dealing with a physical problem. Different story for the latter, as he was instead tortured to say the least (knocked out 5 times due to muscle problems and more).

Inzaghi: “Let's hope we don't lose him for a long time.”

And at the end of the game too Simone Inzaghi He had his own opinion on the terms Swelling: “Feel the adductor muscle pulling the shot with it Witsel When he served Lautaro in the area, and then also when he fired to the max immediately afterwards. “He will do some tests, let's hope we don't lose him for a long time.”

