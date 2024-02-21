Luciano Moggi: “Napoli, Mazzarri made a mistake. Calzona for Sarri's return.”

Exclusively for TMW

“This change in the bench has a special flavour: Sarri’s exciting return to Napoli.” This is what Luciano Moggi told TuttoMercatoWeb.com about the change of Napoli coach, which saw the farewell of Walter Mazzarri in favor of Francesco Calzona.

Do you think this is really possible?

“Calzona was always Sarri's second. In Lazio, the coach does not sail with gold. Yes, he can return to the fold. I think that the transfer of De Laurentiis is an end in itself, he advises Calzona and he knows many Napoli players. The main step could have been “Not allowing Spalletti or Giuntoli to leave. As an exception to the sports law, the president assumed the role of general manager and these are the results. When Garcia arrived it was clear that he was facing difficulties.”

And what do you still have?

“Wrong. If Napoli had signed Calzona directly it would have been better. It's not like he would do who knows what… so now he will be able to make up for all the mess he made. And then in my opinion there will be Sarri's return.”

Meanwhile, Inter beat Atletico Madrid.

“Inter is a complete team, they could have won even 3-0. Now there is a problem: Atletico Madrid always wins at home, and Inter will have to defend the result.”