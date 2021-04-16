Imola GP: Double Mercedes and Ferrari in heels. Where to see the challenge on TV – sport

Imola Grand Prize, The The first line Friday Mercedes. Then AlphaTauri by Pierre Gasly, Ferrari Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari couple, however, convince the pace of the race with encouraging times. Monegasque was pushed to the end. Even so much. Just under 4 minutes of square flag in session he loses control in Rivazza and ends up on the wall. The driver is fine, the car is half destroyed and the day is over for everyone. In “The Lab” on Friday, teams and riders are taking their measurements, still traveling far from last year’s time signed by Valtteri Bottas at 1’13.609. Ninth Antonio Giovinazzi with Alfa Romeo. Max Verstappen’s technical ko and bargaining session: Technicians have been called in for extra time to reclaim Red Bull if they qualify tomorrow.

In the Free in the morningAnd the Mercedes doubles as Valtteri BottaS (1.16.564) One ahead of Lewis Hamilton, 41 ppt trails, and Max Verstappen with Red Bull. Charles Leclerc IV while Carlos Sainz VI is behind Pierre Gasly. At the end of the session, Nikita Mazepin’s exit at the entrance to the pit pass caused the display of a red flag. The second after I stopped training earlier due to a call in Tossa between Red Bull Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon’s Alpine who was doing the lap at low speed.

F1 and MotoGp in memory of Gresini

On Sunday, Formula 1 and the World Championships will meet to remember the two-time world champion in 125 Fausto Gracini, who passed away on February 23 due to Covid. In recognition of the Emilian Club Manager, a minute of silence will be observed before the start of the F1 GP in Imola (at 13.42) and in Portimao at 12.42 hours. At the ‘Enzo e Dino Ferrari’ circuit, Stefano Domenicali will be the CEO of Formula 1 alongside the Fausto Gresini family, while the MotoGP circuit will meet in front of the Aprilia Racing Team Gresini box with Fim President Jorge Viegas and number one Dorna Carmelo Ezpeleta.

How and where to see the challenge of the pole on TV

Tomorrow to Avoid interfering with Prince Philip’s funeral In the UK at 4pm, Saturday’s lineup dates change: the third free training session is offered to 11, while qualification will start at 2pm. Sunday’s program is confirmed with the start of the Made in Italy Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at 3pm. Qualification and Racing Live broadcasts on Sky and Free TV8 broadcasts.