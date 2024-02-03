Three men in the United States are accused of stealing Eagles documents

According to the indictment, the three men — Glenn Horowitz, 66, Craig Inciardi, 58, and Edward Kosinski, 59 — knew the documents were stolen, but conspired to sell them anyway. All three say they are innocent.

Eagles co-founder Don Henley's notes and transcripts are said to have a combined value of more than $1 million (about 1 million euros). Includes handwritten lyrics to “Hotel California” and “Life in the Fast Lane”.

According to court documents, the men told auction houses and potential buyers that they obtained the original tape material from Henley. They presented false documents in this regard. In fact, the band's biographer stole the manuscripts in the late 1970s. He sold it to Horowitz, who in turn sold it to Inciardi and Kosinski. Henley called the police when the band members discovered that the documents were in the possession of Inciardi and Kosinski.

“New York is a global center for arts and culture, and anyone wishing to trade cultural property here must follow the law closely,” Attorney General Alvin Bragg said. “These defendants had unique and valuable manuscripts when they knew they had no right to do so. “They made up stories about the source of the documents so they could make a profit.”

The lawyers for the three defendants promised to “fight these false accusations forcefully.”

