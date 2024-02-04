Juventus strengthens its axis with Barcelona and Real Madrid with a championship in the United States of America

AEG, the global leader in sports and live entertainment, today announced the launch and schedule of the first edition Football Champions Tour, a new global football event taking place from Friday, July 22nd to Saturday, July 30th. The new event brings together five of the world's most popular soccer teams to compete over just nine days in the western United States.

Among the participating clubs real madridwinner of the Spanish League and the Champions League Barcelonathe JuventusI Club of America And the Guadalajara Sports Club. Host cities include Las Vegas, San Francisco, Dallas and Los Angeles. This tour marks the first return to action in the United States for Barcelona and Real Madrid since 2019 and Juventus since 2018.

“AEG is thrilled to launch this unprecedented soccer tour as five of the world's most exceptional soccer teams return to the United States this summer.“, he announced Tom Brown, AEG Senior Vice President of Football Operations, Business and Corporate Development. “After several years of not seeing some of these bands in the US, we are excited to provide fans in the US with the opportunity to see their favorite European and Mexican bands play live again.».

Here is the full program for the event:

Friday 22 July – Juventus – Club Deportivo Guadalajara All'Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

All'Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Saturday 23 July – Real Madrid – Barcelona All'Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

All'Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Tuesday 26 July – Real Madrid – Club America All Oracle Park, San Francisco

All Oracle Park, San Francisco Tuesday 26 July – Barcelona – Juventus Al Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas

Al Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas Saturday 30 July – Real Madrid – Juventus The Rose Bowl in Los Angeles

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the global leader in live sports and entertainment. The company operates across multiple business segments and produces and promotes global and regional concert tours, music, special events and world-renowned festivals such as Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Through its global network of venues, strong portfolio of sports and music brands and integrated entertainment districts, AEG hosts more than 160 million guests annually.