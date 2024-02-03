Bitter Earth, February 3 Preview: Engagement Party – Bitter Earth

Previews

In the next episode of Bitter land (Once upon a time in Çukurova), in Onda Saturday 3 February We are Channel 5After proposing Fikret to Betul, Sermin wants to organize an engagement party to prove to the residents of Cukurova that the future spouses love each other and are happy. But Fikret is far from calm: he does not want to marry Batoul because he loves Zuleikha.

Meanwhile, Abdulkadir orders Vahap to return to Izmir, since his actions have damaged relations with his partner Hakan Mehmet.

The engagement party is highly appreciated by all the guests and Hakan Mehmet also participates at the invitation of the mayor, who shakes Fikret's hand. But while everyone was at the party, Vahab broke into Yaman's property: When Javor went to the kitchen to eat something, he heard suspicious noises upstairs and decided to go and check.

In the broadcast of the episode Friday, February 2But Sermin is upset because of the groom's family's delay, and because of the intense tension inside the house, a heated argument breaks out with Betul.

In the end, Cetin finds Fikret and convinces him to take up his responsibilities.

Bitter land It is broadcast Monday to Saturday at 2.10pm and on Sundays in prime time on Canale 5 and is available on Contemporary flowalong with other exclusive content, on Mediaset Infinity.

All the latest news on MEDIASET INFINITY magazine