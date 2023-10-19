This year’s prize pool has been revealed

Electronic Arts (EA) has announced the return of the Electronic Premier League for the 2023/2024 season. The competition, which offers a prize pool of £100,000, sees players representing 20 Premier League clubs across both Xbox and Playstation.

The sixth season of the Premier League

Now in its sixth season, the E-League is an e-sports competition featuring teams from the English Premier League, the top football league in the United Kingdom. This release marks a turning point because it takes place within the new EA Sports FC franchise. In addition to the amazing prize pool £100,000the tournament provides unlimited opportunities to qualify for the tournament UEFA Champions League and FIFA World Professional Championship.

This season’s ePremier League Finals will be broadcast live and will take place over two separate weekends. First weekend, from From 20 to 21 January, will see the top four clubs earn a place in the grand finals. On March 23, the remaining teams will have another opportunity to join them before the match The grand finals are on March 24th.

Qualifiers and 1v1 matches: Road to the finals

The competition begins with online qualifiers at NovemberDates vary depending on the club. This season, the finals format will see each club field two representatives to challenge pairs of players from other clubs. Playoffs and tournaments are separate for players Xbox and PlayStation.

The new eSports ecosystem from EA Sports FC

This announcement comes after EA recently revealed its new ecosystem E-Sports EA Sports FC At the end of last month. This ecosystem is divided into FC Pro Leagues, which include Premier League And similar competitions for other national football leagues, for example FC Pro OpenWhich represents a qualification path open to professionals.

The entire eSports season offers a total prize pool of $1 million (~£820,000). EA Sports FC 2024 was released on September 29 and is the first title released by EA under the new EA Sports FC brand, following the end of EA’s longstanding relationship with football’s governing body FIFA.

Excitement for the future of the Premier League

Will Brass, Chief Commercial Officer From the English Premier League, he expressed his delight, saying: “As the ePremier League enters its sixth season, we are delighted to once again offer fans the opportunity to represent their favorite Premier League club in an elite eSports tournament. Over five seasons of ePremier League action, we have witnessed the drama of “Amazing, with a different champion crowned each season and new players continuing to make a name for themselves on the world stage. We can’t wait to see what the 2023/24 tournament has in store.”

In the previous season, the professional players in Leeds United Ole “Olelito” Arpin and Tom Stokes They won the 2022/23 Premier League, becoming champions of the competition.