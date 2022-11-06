MotoGp: Bagnaia on Ducati is the world champion – Moto

Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia, on a Ducati, is the MotoGP World Champion. The certainty of the title reached Valencia in the last Grand Prix, where the Italian driver finished ninth, while Frenchman Fabio Quartararo did not pass fourth Bagnaia to return the world championship to Italy 13 years after the last victory of Valentino. Russian (2009); Ducati had not won the first class since 2007, when it won with Australian Casey Stoner.





Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia defeated the saddle of an Italian motorcycle, the Ducati, based in the Borgo Panigale district of Bologna. Since 1972 there has not been a single Italian two in first class motorcycles. The last to triumph on an Italian motorcycle was the great Giacomo Agostini, with MV Agusta: then it was the 500 cc class.

A lap of honor on the Valencia track Baby’s new board has a flag that has the Italian tricolor on one side and the giant number 1 on the other.

ANSA Agency Fruit of VR46 Academy, 1st class victories after 13 years from Rossi (ANSA)

“It was the hardest race of my life – Bagnaia said after winning – I wanted to finish in the top five today, then I started to suffer a lot during the race. I am very happy, it was a beautiful day. Very happy.”

while And theThe party explodes in Borgo Panigale, the area on the outskirts of Bologna where the historic Ducati headquarters isThis is where the MotoGP Class A World Champion title has been missing since 2007, when Stoner was the first to win the Bolognese Factory MotoGP World Championship. This time it is Double party because the title comes thanks to an Italian driver. More than a thousand fans attended the crucial MotoGP race in front of the big screen held at the company headquarters to support Bagnaia and Ducati together: a river of shirts and red hats made up of employees, guests and many “Ducati fans” from clubs from across Italy who wanted to celebrate the success (which was Largely expected on the eve of the ranking difference) the engines were born with an unmistakable sound.