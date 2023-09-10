Grandfather moves Juventus

Passion for football can arise spontaneously or it can be transmitted, as in the case of… Nicolosi Caviglia. Midfielder Juventus in an interview on the club’s Twitch channel, received a pleasant surprise : Video message from grandfather He was the first to teach him tricks with the ball at his feet.

A strong bond, as the Juventus player also explained: “It gave me emotion He accompanied me on a human level.”. A real relationship strengthened thanks to sport.

The relationship between Nicolosi Caviglia and his grandfather

This is the letter from Nicolosi Caviglia’s grandfather: “Hello Hans, I’m at the soccer field I built for you in the mountains. Do you remember how many times you played here with your friends and dreamed of becoming a professional soccer player? Now and this season you are playing with Juventus, your favorite team and your second skin. Wishing you a wonderful season Try to do as you have always done since you were five years old. Let’s go Hans!”

Then the midfielder replied, bringing back memories: “I remember that He bent my toe to kick me in the neck. He gave me the passion for football and has accompanied me on a human level throughout my life. I keep going to see him, He is a very important person to me“.