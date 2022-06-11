In fashion often Styles and accessories we’ve already seen are back in fashion On the runways sometimes in the past. Creativity can be inspired by observing nature, architecture and also artistic expressions dating back thousands of years. This is what often happens, and it happened especially at the beginning of the twentieth century Mariano Fortuny y Mandrazzo Depict the pleated dresses of Delphos inspired by Greek and ancient Egyptian statues.

Therefore, pleated dresses and skirts are nothing new in the history of fashion. The merit of Fortuny, Madame Grès, and others was a reassessment of smooth lines and the liberation of women from corsets and dresses that were too rigid and structured.

One innovation admired around the world was the Palladio dress by Gianfranco Ferre for the Dior Spring-Summer 1992 collection. Here the great designer resumed the lines of the Ionic column.

folded form

The pleated skirt or pleated skirt is back in fashion for summer 2022. The fabrics can be of different types as well as lengths. It slips on the hips with endless folds and can also be finished at the bottom in various ways. There are small or long ruffles with worn edges. The waist can be elastic or more rigid. Many trendy pastel colors. We have baby pink or baby blue but also brick blue or jeans.

Versatile pleated skirt. With a simple white shirt and a high neckline, it’s very stylish. With a blouse, jacket and sneakers she is saucy. If we wear a bottle blue or green dress with the jacket, it also becomes a suitable dress for going to work.

This beloved skirt is back in fashion for summer 2022, but in some cases it should be avoided so as not to look clumsy

Wearing skirts and light dresses in summer makes us cooler. However, a pleated skirt is suitable for certain bodies and not for everyone. We are free to wear what we like, but if we want to improve ourselves sometimes, we can have a hard time wearing certain clothes.

This type of skirt, in fact, works best on bodies where the shoulders are slightly wider than the hips. At its most, it is rectangular in shape.

If we have wide thighs, narrow shoulders or an important B side and an arched back, then the pleats of the skirt in these cases will increase the volume of this part of the body. Therefore, it is preferable to wear a tight skirt. Another solution is to wear a high-waisted pleated dress.

