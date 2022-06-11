June 11, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Weekend events from 10 to 13 June in Brescia and its province: what to do on Saturday and Sunday

Weekend events from 10 to 13 June in Brescia and its province: what to do on Saturday and Sunday

Lorelei Reese June 11, 2022 2 min read

It’s going to be a weekend full of heat and music. Indeed, the Festa dell’Opera arrives in Brescia, the great event now in its eleventh edition, which finally – with fewer restrictions related to the epidemic – will bring the public back to the vast urban spaces of the city squares and streets, from dawn to midnight with more than 40 events .

Of course, this is not the only scheduled date. Numerous festivals and village festivals, with the inevitable food stalls, live concerts and DJ sets: Rovato, Barbariga, Sarnico, Lonato and Artogni, you will be spoiled for choice.

Not to be missed, on Lake Garda, is Wind Festival Champion, the first edition of the exhibition dedicated to winds: windsurfing, windsurfing, windsurfing and sailing. An incubator of initiatives with always new heroes, including sports, music and lots of fun.

As for cultural events, the city’s Brescia Photo Festival continues with its many exhibitions and events, while – at Palazzo Martinengo – it will be the last chance to visit “Women in Art, from Titian to Boldini”. In Desenzano, on the other hand, in the castle there is an exhibition “Banksy does Banksy!” , which is dedicated to the mysterious artist from Bristol. Also in Benaco, in Gargnano, it will be possible to visit Villa Bettoni, a real hidden gem, which has always left its guests speechless for its precious frescoes, sculptures and elegant gardens from the 18th century right on the shore of the lake.

The full list of events is available on our page.What are you doing in the city”, but – like every week – we picked the best ones just for you: here are our picks, everyone enjoy!

See also  AlixPartners: "Post-pandemic tourism will be local"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Rieti, weekend dates in the city and throughout the Rieti region

June 11, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Letizia di Spagna, dreamy push-up pants. But the blouse failed

June 10, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The most lax zodiac sign ever! do you know them?

June 10, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

1 min read

Nearly 2 million volumes in the “freezer”

June 11, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Postal coupons, it’s time to invest: prices are skyrocketing

June 11, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Weekend events from 10 to 13 June in Brescia and its province: what to do on Saturday and Sunday

June 11, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Einstein telescope, scientists from all over the world are looking towards Sardinia

June 11, 2022 Karen Hines