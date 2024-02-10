These phones will remain without WhatsApp as of February 29: full list

Mobile phones without WhatsApp From February 29: pay attention to what will happen to the most used application for communicating with the smartphone.

At the end of the month, some mobile devices will stop using the application that allows you to send written and voice messages, videos, photos and documents in a simple and instant way. In fact, due to incompatibility with the operating system, some mobile phones will not be able to support the application, even if they receive prior notification.

Here is a list of all the smartphones you are using It will not be possible to install Or receive updates from WhatsApp application starting February 29.

Mobile phones without WhatsApp as of February 29: full list

It is important for all cell phone owners to know this WhatsApp is compatible at the moment Only with all mobile devices that have Android 5.0 or later and 300MB of storage space.

If you have a cell phone model that has different features and is older, you will likely receive the message “Your device is not compatible with this version”While downloading from Google Play. This will be confirmation that your device is You will no longer be able to use WhatsApp.

To find out if your phone is among those affected by the app block, here Cell phone list Which will not be compatible with the app as of February 29th:

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy X2 case.

LG Optimus L3 II Duo

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7II

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L7 Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus L2II

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus F6

LG case

LG Glossy 2

LG Optimus F7

Huawei Ascend Companion

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend D2

Sony Xperia M

Lenovo A820

ZTE V956-UMI X2

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE Reminder

Fi F1THL W8

Wiko Sync Five

Winko dark night

Arcos 53 Platino

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s plus

If your mobile phone is mentioned in this list then it means so You will no longer be able to use WhatsApp. Even if the smartphone works for all other functions, if you need the messaging app, you will need to purchase another device model as of February 29.