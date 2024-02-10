These phones will remain without WhatsApp as of February 29: full list

Mobile phones without WhatsApp From February 29: pay attention to what will happen to the most used application for communicating with the smartphone.
At the end of the month, some mobile devices will stop using the application that allows you to send written and voice messages, videos, photos and documents in a simple and instant way. In fact, due to incompatibility with the operating system, some mobile phones will not be able to support the application, even if they receive prior notification.
Here is a list of all the smartphones you are using It will not be possible to install Or receive updates from WhatsApp application starting February 29.
Mobile phones without WhatsApp as of February 29: full list
It is important for all cell phone owners to know this WhatsApp is compatible at the moment Only with all mobile devices that have Android 5.0 or later and 300MB of storage space.
If you have a cell phone model that has different features and is older, you will likely receive the message “Your device is not compatible with this version”While downloading from Google Play. This will be confirmation that your device is You will no longer be able to use WhatsApp.
To find out if your phone is among those affected by the app block, here Cell phone list Which will not be compatible with the app as of February 29th:
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy X2 case.
- LG Optimus L3 II Duo
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L7II
- LG Optimus L5 Dual
- LG Optimus L7 Dual
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus F3Q
- LG Optimus L2II
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus F6
- LG case
- LG Glossy 2
- LG Optimus F7
- Huawei Ascend Companion
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Sony Xperia M
- Lenovo A820
- ZTE V956-UMI X2
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- ZTE Reminder
- Fi F1THL W8
- Wiko Sync Five
- Winko dark night
- Arcos 53 Platino
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s plus
If your mobile phone is mentioned in this list then it means so You will no longer be able to use WhatsApp. Even if the smartphone works for all other functions, if you need the messaging app, you will need to purchase another device model as of February 29.
“Incurable internet trailblazer. Troublemaker. Explorer. Professional pop culture nerd.”
More Stories
NVIDIA's new hotfix for game drivers fixes important issues in some games
Android 15 will make your smartphone function much better: all new features
GTA 5 has sold more than 195 million copies, and Red Dead Redemption 2 61, according to the latest official data.