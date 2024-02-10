February 10, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

NVIDIA's new hotfix for game drivers fixes important issues in some games

NVIDIA's new hotfix for game drivers fixes important issues in some games

Gerald Bax February 10, 2024 2 min read

NVIDIA has published a new hotfix that updates drivers to version 551.46 and resolves some important issues.

Between one driver deployment and the next, NVIDIA usually releases a few minor updates that are usually intended to fix any critical issues that escaped the quality control of the latest official release. On this occasion but the green team It enabled an extraordinary and major urgent reform Dedicated to the latest GeForce Game Ready Driver 551.23 which promises to fix some important issues that appeared with some configurations and more specifically with some games.
According to the patch notes, the hotfix – which Update drivers to version 551.46 – Resolves four complications that will delight players who typically use V-Sync and beyond.

Goodbye stuttering

Red Dead Redemption 2 may experience stuttering issues with the latest drivers
Red Dead Redemption 2 may experience stuttering issues with the latest drivers

As we mentioned, GeForce Hotfix Driver 551.46 First addresses the appearance of subtle stuttering in some games when Vertical Sync is enabled. The update also corrects the possibility of stuttering, with some settings, while browsing web pages on the most popular browsers.
The new fix then focuses on two specific games: in Red Dead Redemption 2along with the Vulkan libraries, the update removes stuttering observed in some Advanced Optimus laptop configurations, while in The Immortals of Avium Resolves potential stability issues in long gaming sessions.
If you're experiencing vertical sync glitches or general instability, this update might be for you. It should be noted that NVIDIA considers hotfixes to be the same as beta versions of its official drivers, skipping the rigorous review dedicated to the latter and publishing them as soon as they are available. We therefore recommend some caution if you decide to proceed with the installation.

See also  Why NASA predicts 'catastrophic floods' in 2030

Does the hotfix support the new RTX 4080 Super?

Immortals of Aveum has some stability issues with the latest drivers
Immortals of Aveum has some stability issues with the latest drivers

In parallel with the release of the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card, the Santa Clara giant published the 551.31 driver dedicated exclusively to the latter. As we said earlier, the hotfix instead refers to the generic version 551.23 drivers released a few days before the card's release, without specifying direct support for the RXT 4080 Super. According to the first tests that have appeared online, it seems that the update also includes the new GPU without problems and, if necessary, can also be used by the lucky owners of the latest addition. You can find all the details and the link for the link Download GeForce Hotfix Driver 551.46 On the official NVIDIA page.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Android 15 will make your smartphone function much better: all new features

February 9, 2024 Gerald Bax
1 min read

GTA 5 has sold more than 195 million copies, and Red Dead Redemption 2 61, according to the latest official data.

February 9, 2024 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Microsoft responds to FTC over Activision Blizzard layoffs: They're already planned

February 8, 2024 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

NVIDIA's new hotfix for game drivers fixes important issues in some games

February 10, 2024 Gerald Bax
3 min read

Qatargate, MP Maria Arena questioned by the Belgian Public Prosecutor’s Office: “She was heard as a suspect”

February 10, 2024 Samson Paul
1 min read

Giuliacci looks black. At the end of the week… – Weather

February 9, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Italians are pessimistic about their financial situation and the country – last minute

February 9, 2024 Karen Hines