NVIDIA's new hotfix for game drivers fixes important issues in some games

Between one driver deployment and the next, NVIDIA usually releases a few minor updates that are usually intended to fix any critical issues that escaped the quality control of the latest official release. On this occasion but the green team It enabled an extraordinary and major urgent reform Dedicated to the latest GeForce Game Ready Driver 551.23 which promises to fix some important issues that appeared with some configurations and more specifically with some games.

According to the patch notes, the hotfix – which Update drivers to version 551.46 – Resolves four complications that will delight players who typically use V-Sync and beyond.

Goodbye stuttering Red Dead Redemption 2 may experience stuttering issues with the latest drivers As we mentioned, GeForce Hotfix Driver 551.46 First addresses the appearance of subtle stuttering in some games when Vertical Sync is enabled. The update also corrects the possibility of stuttering, with some settings, while browsing web pages on the most popular browsers.

The new fix then focuses on two specific games: in Red Dead Redemption 2along with the Vulkan libraries, the update removes stuttering observed in some Advanced Optimus laptop configurations, while in The Immortals of Avium Resolves potential stability issues in long gaming sessions.

If you're experiencing vertical sync glitches or general instability, this update might be for you. It should be noted that NVIDIA considers hotfixes to be the same as beta versions of its official drivers, skipping the rigorous review dedicated to the latter and publishing them as soon as they are available. We therefore recommend some caution if you decide to proceed with the installation.