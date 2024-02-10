Add an extra touch to your bookcase: these lights are perfect to make it the hero of the room

Learn how to light your library the right way. The effect will be so unique that you will love it.

Anyone who loves books, and even more so, the idea of ​​being able to keep them all on display, surely knows the joy of having a bookcase at home. Whether it is one of those on the wall to be displayed in the living room or living room or one created in the corridor or in a niche, In fact, each library has a very special charm.

The charm can be expanded by giving it proper lighting as well. So, here are some ideas for leaving nothing to chance and being able to enjoy a truly perfect library.

How to light a library

Having a well-lit library allows you to enjoy it from all angles and boast a suitable personal space at the same time to share with others. Based on this assumption, the first rule of lighting is to place the library at a point where the light is always optimal. Obviously, this is not always achievable.

for this reason It may be helpful to use artificial lighting. In this sense, false plasterboard ceilings in which LEDs are inserted are a great help. If you do not have the opportunity or desire to do any work, they can be purchased loose and placed on different bookcase shelves. There are even some elements that can be played at times, so as to always have a different effect. Another option is to place spotlights to point directly at the bookcase. Which can be done with those that will be placed high (perhaps on the bookcase itself) or on the facing wall.

Finally, if you have the opportunity to make a hole in the wall, you can focus on the lamps that descend from the ceiling (possibly small) and represent a veritable shower of lights ready to illuminate both the library and the books it contains. All for Impressive scenographic effect Even when the lights are off. In short, lighting a bookcase is not difficult at all, and if you have little finances or you are renting and do not want to do any work, you can always opt for battery-powered lights to insert into vases or fake lamps. Once turned on, it will act as a point of light capable of illuminating (albeit in a different way) the bookcase and making it a dream scenario. That's what you'd expect from an area with so many different books, right?