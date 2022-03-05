There’s Mail for You, Guests, and Previews for the March 5, 2022 episode

written by Marta Vitolano The

A new episode of C’e Posta per Te is about to return and who are the expected guests for the evening of February 26, 2022? Here are all the details.

with this New episode tonight, March 5, 2022 We have come to the penultimate episode, but we are waiting for wonderful guests and extraordinary stories that will keep us in suspense until the end. On the other hand, the opposite is also impossible: the program has this great gift of being genuine and spontaneous, and therefore it is also natural to follow it with great passion and enthusiasm. You’ve got mail It is now an unmissable Saturday night event for the at-home audience. Legendary for more than twenty years Maria de Filippi She keeps us company and excites us with great stories, exceptional characters and guests. Everyone mingled well and cautiously, paying attention to the emotions that drive the different episodes and the general atmosphere that prevails. But who will be the guests tonight?

There is mail for you: guests and predecessors

Watch There Mail for You It’s inevitable to learn and share stories. We feel involved and involved in the events. The characters that appear on air are ordinary people like us and their stories can be our stories. for this reason, instant identificationWe sympathize with their stories and emotions and we immerse ourselves in them. We rejoice and move with them, sharing minute by minute their predictions and words.

The primary role is also that of the guests who follow each other from episode to episode, allowing the characters to feel more “happier” on an evening and for the audience to witness to their goodness and skills. Who is expected tonight?

Here are the namesChef Antonino Canavaccolo, national champions and Juventus defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci. In short, we just have to wait for the beginning of the episode to enjoy all the feelings!