Isola dei Famosi 2022, crew of competitors. ilary plassi Ready to return for the second year at the helm of the famous reality show, which will open its new version on March 21 in 5th channeltakes over at prime time in big brother vipwhich will officially close on the 14th. Meanwhile, various rumors about the possibility of this have surfaced on the network untouchables VIPs that can be in Honduras.

Isola, former background of “Amichi”: “Summoned first as a competitor and then as a reporter”

Hilary Blasey tops the famous island 2022 for the second year

Isola dei Famosi 2022, the crew of competitors

on March 21Famous Island to ilary plassi It will officially start. To support the provider there must be Vladimir Luxury And the Nicolas Savino with return two thousand Under the guise of the envoy. To give mindless a new lineup Location “TvBlog“ which also reviewed several names of potential contestants in the reality competition.

Contestants cast

This year’s contestants should be divided into three categories,couples‘Who will participate as the only competitor,’single manme and”unmarried women“.

The The first group of couples must rely

Jeremias Rodriguez and Father Gustavo

Country cousins

Guendalina and her brother Edoardo Tavassi

Clemente Russo and his wife Laura Madalone

Carmen Di Pietro and Alessandro Iannone

Lori del Santo with her boyfriend Marco Cocolo.

As for the single males We are talking about

Marco Melandri

Antonio Ziquela

Nicholas Vaporidis

Rapper Blend

Roger Baldino model.

The female cast must consist

From Jevina Floriana previous seconds

Ilona Staller

Roberta Morris

Estefania Bernal

Jovana Djurkevich

Then some hypotheses: Matilda Brandy, Ilaria Galassi and Nicole Daza.

