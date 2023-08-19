special offer
Some of the precious treasures stolen from the British Museum have been sold on eBay. For just £40. Museum members revealed that three years ago they had suspicions about a colleague, an alleged thief. The suspicions were confirmed because an internal investigation led to a fire at the museum Peter Higgs56, is curator of the “Mediterranean Cultures” exhibition that has been at the museum for more than 30 years, reports The Telegraph.
Shows Torlonia, the treasure stolen 45 years ago: found by the carabinieri in Switzerland (but it's yellow)
The police are now investigating the thefts, while the museum faces criticism over how the looting has gone on for so long. Known stolen finds include gold, semi-precious stones, and glass dating from 1500 BC to the 19th century. A Roman gem has appeared on eBay with a value of at least 40 lbs in 2016, but surprisingly, it didn’t attract interest. One trader said its real value is out there 50 thousand euros.
A British Museum spokesperson said: ‘We have conducted a thorough investigation, identified the individual and expelled him.
