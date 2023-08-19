August 19, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Theft by an employee of the British Museum

Theft by an employee of the British Museum

Samson Paul August 19, 2023 2 min read

Some of the precious treasures stolen from the British Museum have been sold on eBay. For just £40. Museum members revealed that three years ago…

special offer

best offer

annual

79.99 euros

19 euros
for a year

Choose now

monthly

6.99 euros

1 euro per month
for 6 months

Choose now

special offer

special offer

monthly

6.99 euros

1 euro per month
for 6 months

Choose now

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

special offer

Read the full article and website on ilmessaggero.it

One year for €9.99 89.99 euros

or
1 euro per month for 6 months

Automatic renewal. Turn it off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on the site and the application
  • 7:30 Good morning newscast
  • Ore18 newsletter for today’s updates
  • Podcasts of our signatures
  • Insights and live updates

Some of the precious treasures stolen from the British Museum have been sold on eBay. For just £40. Museum members revealed that three years ago they had suspicions about a colleague, an alleged thief. The suspicions were confirmed because an internal investigation led to a fire at the museum Peter Higgs56, is curator of the “Mediterranean Cultures” exhibition that has been at the museum for more than 30 years, reports The Telegraph.

Shows Torlonia, the treasure stolen 45 years ago: found by the carabinieri in Switzerland (but it’s yellow)

The police are now investigating the thefts, while the museum faces criticism over how the looting has gone on for so long. Known stolen finds include gold, semi-precious stones, and glass dating from 1500 BC to the 19th century. A Roman gem has appeared on eBay with a value of at least 40 lbs in 2016, but surprisingly, it didn’t attract interest. One trader said its real value is out there 50 thousand euros.

See also  The shocking video of Spanish students insulting their colleagues at the university

A British Museum spokesperson said: ‘We have conducted a thorough investigation, identified the individual and expelled him. We are also taking more aggressive steps to ensure this does not happen again.”

Read the full article
on the messenger

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Ellie Schlein, Behind Her Secret Vacations

August 19, 2023 Samson Paul
1 min read

Send a poison message to Trump. Woman sentenced to 22 years in prison – Corriere.it

August 18, 2023 Samson Paul
1 min read

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 shakes Colombia, shaking fear and people on the streets of Bogota

August 17, 2023 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Theft by an employee of the British Museum

August 19, 2023 Samson Paul
2 min read

“New Chapter in Relations with Tokyo and Seoul”

August 19, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

If you missed the shooting stars of San Lorenzo, don’t worry: this is the infallible way to observe them again

August 19, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

Another clear victory for Azzurre – Corriere.it

August 19, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt