“The worst law in the last ten years.” Oxford rejects super bonus for Conte

Tax incentives offered Extra bonus “Perhaps the worst fiscal policy measures implemented in the country in the past 10 years.” . Observatory speech Oxford Economics Which, in a few simple words, manages to dismantle years of five-star Grillena demagoguery into bits. After the disastrous estimates of the economic and financial document presented by Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, comes the international strike.

Oxford rule of economics

An economic ruling that destroys both the grille metric par excellence – the super bonus – and the hype built up To this In recent months by the number one five-star category, Giuseppe Conte. The opinion of the Observatory, a leader in global economic forecasting and econometric analysis, is as clear as it is worrying for state coffers. This analysis is reminiscent of Superbonus incentives “It was initially implemented as a counter-cyclical measure after the pandemic but continued during the period when the economy grew very strongly.” .

The Oxford report on construction sector incentives explains that “ The fiscal multiplier of these measures will be fairly limited, while the impact on potential production will be close to zero. . Moreover, and this is where the sore points start, “The plan – which we read in the report – turned out to be much more expensive than the initial estimates and its effects on Public debt “We will feel it in the coming years.” . A prediction that does not deviate from reality: from mid-2021 until March of this year, this measure cost the government 122 billion eurosOr 5.8% of GDP in 2023.

Giorgetti estimates

But the dark forecasts do not end there. The analysis shows that Italy's public debt will reach around 200 billion euros due to the tax cuts “It will lead to greater financing needs.” Equal to 2% of GDP in the period between 2024 and 2026. Very harsh words, if nothing else, perfect. Disastrous picture It was described perfectly by the owner via XX Settembre, Giancarlo Giorgetti. “The trend picture – which the Minister outlined just a few days ago – which has been updated with regard to the dynamics of the NEP outlook and the unfortunately damaging impact of the super premium and the like, means that, apart from a consolidated net debt of 7.2% in 2023, the outlook is… To 4.3 in 2024, 3.7 in 2025, 3 in 2026, and 2.2 in 2027.” .

“When this huge mass of 219 billion “Construction loans in the form of compensation will be lower and therefore lower in payments in the coming years and, therefore, will become a public debt for all intents and purposes, also for accounting purposes, as well as they already are, in fact, in terms of the obligations undertaken by Italian citizens.” Giorgetti recalls.



Two reconstructions, one Italian and one international, which have nothing to do with the “wonderful” world of Giuseppe Conte and his companions.