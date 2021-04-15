April 15, 2021

Biden officially announces withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan

“I am the fourth U.S. president to lead a U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan, and I will not hand over this responsibility to the fifth president,” Biden explained.

Withdrawal from Afghanistan, which begins on May 1, will be orderly, without haste, and will be coordinated with NATO allies, Biden stressed. The US president later warned the Taliban of the need to respect “their commitment” to terrorism, and warned that the US would hold them accountable for what would happen in Afghanistan once the US military left.

NATO allies: “OK to retire from May 1” The withdrawal of US troops will take place at the same time as NATO allies, including Italy. “Allies have stated that they will withdraw troops from Afghanistan by May 1. We plan to complete the deliberate withdrawal of all US resolute forces within a few months of this withdrawal.” Will receive. “

De Mio: “Epochal End” According to Foreign Minister Luigi de Mayo, we are facing an “epoch-making end”. “Twenty years later, as NATO, we have decided to leave Afghanistan. This is an epoch-maker.


