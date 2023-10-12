The weather is warming up, and we’ll tell you when fall is coming

The first real autumn cold is ready to hit Italy

The first cold of autumn arrives in Italy, but in reality it seems very cold, because we have been in a very long phase with very high temperatures for that period.

In short, after the weekend, not only will the unusual heat stop, but suddenly, it may be time. Turn on the heat !

After several days with short shirts (but even dresses in some cases), we definitely need to dust off heavy clothes.

To understand what is about to happen, we must shift our focus to the northern part of the old continent. Cyclone (Called Beautiful by Us”Jellyfish“) Heading directly to Western Europe (and Italy). heavy wind.

In short, here we areEpilogue to a long and erratic heat wave It has been categorized over the last few weeks.