February 16, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Gaza, US media: Egypt builds mega-fence for displaced people

Gaza, US media: Egypt builds mega-fence for displaced people

Noah French February 16, 2024 1 min read

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 — Egypt is building a kind of mega-fence in the Sinai desert covered by high walls to keep displaced Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. Cairo officials revealed this to the Wall Street Journal, noting that Egypt will try to limit the number of refugees to 50-60 thousand people, below the region's capacity. However, Cairo officials deny that they built the structure. For weeks, Egypt has tried to tighten security along the border, deploying soldiers and tanks to drive out Palestinians. The new camp, surrounded by concrete walls, could house more than 100,000 people, Egyptian officials said, adding that scores of tents that had yet to be erected had also been delivered to the site. Cairo has been trying to stem the tide of refugees flooding Egypt's borders for weeks, threatening to pull out of a decades-old peace deal with Israel following its offensive against Hamas. The fact that Cairo is now proceeding with contingency plans indicates that Egyptian officials are watching the risk more closely. North Sinai's governor denied reports of building a refugee camp for Palestinians, saying the operation in the area was part of a project to stockpile homes destroyed during Egypt's military operation against Islamic State militants in the area.

See also  Spring, the seasonal trend is no doubt! Anything capricious can happen with Easter »ILMETEO.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Protest near Rai HQ, baton in Bologna – News

February 15, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Wine, UIV/Vinetali: Stocking cuts orders for Italian sparkling wines in US but boosts consumption

February 15, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

“Extreme and unpredictable situation”: Russia and China move ships, what will happen

February 15, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Gaza, US media: Egypt builds mega-fence for displaced people

February 16, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Pillar Bonus Starts Again: Here's how to get it

February 16, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

Agnelli's legacy. Prosecutors, “Fabricated Signatures and Tax Havens” – News

February 16, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Do you want to live 10 years longer? All you have to do is eat these foods: What the doctors don't tell you

February 16, 2024 Karen Hines