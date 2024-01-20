The United States is allocating $325 million to repair and reduce costs at electric vehicle charging stations

© Reuters.



The US administration announced that the Departments of Transportation and Energy are providing $325 million for three initiatives: improving electric vehicle (EV) technology, maintaining charging stations and reducing the costs of battery production.

Investments in electric vehicle charging stations will focus on reducing costs associated with maintenance and renovation of underperforming charging stations across the country, building charging infrastructure in low-access communities and reducing battery production, the administration noted during the announcement. Expenses.

In addition, the United States recently allocated nearly $150 million to projects in 20 states with the goal of maintaining or replacing approximately 4,500 electric vehicle charging stations. This additional funding is part of the $5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program funded by the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed in 2021.

States that are part of this program must maintain federally funded charging stations for at least five years and operate with a minimum reliability rate of 97%.

