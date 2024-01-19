SNOW BLIZZARD, SNOW THUNDERSTORMS AND GRAUPEL EXPECTED TO THE COAST; It's there

The snow comes closer to the coast

In the last few hours, snow began to fall again to lower altitudes on Friday 19 January, with some flakes even as close to the Friuli coast as far as the plains. In Valpatana, hailstorms were also reported in various places from Emilia to Lombardy. But in Saturday 20 January Weather conditions will continue to be completely wintry especially in parts of central and southern Italy, where frost flow will favor showers, sleet and snow down to very low altitudes in many areas. Below are the heavy snowfalls that have affected the Trieste region and inland cities in the last few hours.

Snowflakes may appear up to low mountain heights (About 2-300 m in Abruzzo, 3-400 m between Puglia and Campania, 500 m in Calabria.) even localized thunderstorms in coastal areas are not excluded Abruzzo, Molise e Pugliawith some reverse potential'SleetEven some beach resorts can be temporarily whitened. It can be found in mountainous heights and in the Apennines Blizzard, or severe cold weather characterized by reduced visibility due to strong winds, very cold temperatures and heavy snowfall; In other words, they are severe blizzards.