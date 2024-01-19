SNOW BLIZZARD, SNOW THUNDERSTORMS AND GRAUPEL EXPECTED TO THE COAST; It's there

In the last few hours, snow began to fall again to lower altitudes on Friday 19 January, with some flakes even as close to the Friuli coast as far as the plains. In Valpatana, hailstorms were also reported in various places from Emilia to Lombardy. But in Saturday 20 January Weather conditions will continue to be completely wintry especially in parts of central and southern Italy, where frost flow will favor showers, sleet and snow down to very low altitudes in many areas. Below are the heavy snowfalls that have affected the Trieste region and inland cities in the last few hours.
Snowflakes may appear up to low mountain heights (About 2-300 m in Abruzzo, 3-400 m between Puglia and Campania, 500 m in Calabria.) even localized thunderstorms in coastal areas are not excluded Abruzzo, Molise e Pugliawith some reverse potential'SleetEven some beach resorts can be temporarily whitened. It can be found in mountainous heights and in the Apennines Blizzard, or severe cold weather characterized by reduced visibility due to strong winds, very cold temperatures and heavy snowfall; In other words, they are severe blizzards.
The reasons are to be found in the particular caseEfeto ASE (Adriatic Snow Effect): This is a specific structure that forms when icy winds descend from the northeast, creating low pressure near the Adriatic Sea. This cold and dry air flows over the surface of the sea, suddenly lifting the “warm” air over the water: this mechanism creates the appearance of cumulus clouds (like the thunderstorms we see in summer) which suddenly descend at very low altitudes at high speeds towards our coasts, especially towards the Adriatic coasts. causing blizzards.
