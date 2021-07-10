July 10, 2021

The space exhibition “Space Adventure” kicks off today at Fiumefreddo Bruzio

Karen Hines July 10, 2021

Cosenza – The exhibition “Space Adventure” is open today at Fiumefreddo Bruzio (Cosenza). Last night’s show of the press, which was able to preview some of the “jewels” that will be able to be admired until the 2nd of November in the halls of Castello della Valle. The ‘Space Camp’ held for the exhibition will give enthusiasts and researchers a chance to touch some real traces of space exploration, observe real moon rocks and try their hand at the many flight and training simulators using astronauts. Realistic and virtual simulators to experience extraordinary experiences. “Space Adventure” is a project realized in cooperation with NASA, the European Space Agency, ASI and Star City in Russia. Astronauts’ suits, models of spacecraft, satellites and rockets are on display. As well as the food consumed by astronauts. There will also be special initiatives dedicated to children, who will also be able to meet some of the Star Wars characters. The exhibition was created by Extramuseum, by the Radar Association in partnership with the Municipality of Fiumefreddo Bruzio, Province of Cosenza and Calabria Region and is a production of the American Aerospace.

