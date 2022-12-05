The smartphone, if you recharge it in the car can end very badly: the consequences are dire

Take maximum care when recharging your smartphone in the car because this gesture can really mess you up: here’s what you should absolutely not do if you don’t want to suffer serious consequences.

The smart phones It has now become an invariable part of our daily life and we take it everywhere: home, supermarket, work, car. the right of Sentences However, you should pay attention because few know that it might be there Very unpleasant consequences For those who commit incorrect behavior in this sense.

Each of us always has one with us cable To be able to charge the mobile in the car: we use it when it is discharged, so when we have a real and efficient situation Emergency This gesture requires to resume use device that we have with us.

However, very few people are aware of this fact This seemingly harmless behavior is not good for our car and also for us: on the contrary, it is a gesture that in the first stages gives great advantages but is In the long run, it proves to be risky.

A danger that may affect our vehicle, and cause major and unexpected events expenses That at a moment like this they don’t want us in the constant light Rising prices For the cost of living and the energy that affects us: let’s see what it is.

Recharge your smartphone in the car: Here’s what you’re risking

By recharging the mobile phone in the car, there is a big risk especially for our expensive car: It is by no means clear that it can support recharging without reducing the functionality of some components of the vehicle itself, putting us in a position to stand still or seriously harming some components of the vehicle.

Often Power provided by the USB port Suitable for many vehicles Not equal to being able to reload safely And the performance (in addition to the speed) of our latest generation smartphones. result? The The charger could be seriously damaged and above all also the battery of our mobile phone Which, if damaged, must be replaced leading to unforeseen expenses.

Over time, these very serious flaws will appear, along with the related issue Fast shipping again ups: that they It is inevitable to subtract power and energy from the carwhich increases the risks close suddenly. Another common mistake is car charging The engine has stopped: The battery will continue to wear out We can easily get stuck. For the latest generation of cars equipped with new batteries, this gap does not arise, and it is clear that it will be possible to recharge the mobile phone quite calmly without risk and risk.