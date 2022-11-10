November 11, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The shocking video shows the shocked passengers

The shocking video shows the shocked passengers

Samson Paul November 11, 2022 2 min read

Shark Jump out of the water and yes accidents On the boat. It happened to a group of people on the coast of Whitianga, in new Zeland. The viral video, which shows the exact moment when the shark entangled a fish hook and collided with the small boat, was posted on Facebook by ryan churches, The owner of the boat who described the moment as “shocking“.




Great white shark attacks surfer: saves Jared by kicking


She saw the shark and ran away, the woman can’t reach the shore: 39 years old died in the water in front of everyone


A shark attacked while snorkeling: 58-year-old woman died




what happened


The shark mako Weighing 150 kilograms and a length of more than two and a half meters, he took the bait and crashed into the boat, under the shocked eyes of the passengers, who managed to protect themselves from the animal thanks to the windshield. The scene lasted about two minutes and was captured by the onboard camera which clearly shows the shark violently crashing onto the bow before returning safely to the ocean.








The mako sharks It has been known to jump up to six meters out of the water, and abounds in the coastal waters of an island new Zeland It can be up to four meters in length. Ryan’s Churches in Church Charters, New ZealandThe owner of the boat said that after being suspended, the shark jumped out of the water as a kind of “aerial show”.

See also  “The truth is that we cannot explain these movements and paths.” - Libero Quotidiano




Last update: Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 11:49

© Reproduction reserved

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

In the US midterm elections, 5 states also voted to abolish slavery. But in Louisiana they chose to keep it in place

November 10, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

Mid-term United States, direct Republicans in the House of Representatives, face to face in the Senate. Biden: ‘There was no red wave’

November 10, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

JL takes your breath away in Intimissimi lace lingerie and silk kimono

November 9, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Iranian drones used by Putin were filled with US parts, Ukraine’s innovation and America’s embarrassment

November 11, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Giorgio Forlani, the new CEO of Milan: Who is the manager close to Elliott

November 11, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

“Humans were not born on Earth,” says Dr. Silver.

November 11, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Czech Republic eliminates Poland, USA will play for supremacy – OA Sport

November 11, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt