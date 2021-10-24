New York drives Jefferson’s statue out of town: “He owned 600 slaves.” Trump protests (but they slip into history)

Thomas Jefferson kicked out of town hall New York. This was decided unanimously by the city council of the American city, which issued a decision to move the statue of the third president of the American city. States United. We still do not know where: at first there was talk of headquarters Historical Society Where it had to be included in a precise historical context capable of remembering Jefferson’s importance as one of the founding fathers of the United States without forgetting that he had More than 600 slaves. Removal of the statue was first proposed in 2001. The Jefferson statue is not the only New York statue of a former president doomed to be removed in the account of the movement’s racist American past. Black Lives Matter Movement: last year Natural History Museum He decided to move from his entrance to central Park Controversial Equestrian Monument Depicting the 26th President of the United States Theodore Roosevelt With an African American and a Native at his feet.

The decision of the New York City Council sparked the reaction of the former president Donald Trump Accordingly, the latter is an example of the bad faith of progressives who want to erase history. “over there Radical Left “It has gone crazy and really hurt the country,” Trump said. But a historic gaffe was not missing in his position. Indeed, in the press release, Jefferson was referred to as “one of the key elements the framers of the constitution From the United States.” The problem is that the third American president He was not among the members subordinate founding agreement from Philadelphia that in 1787 he finalized the articles of the Basic Law of the United States of America: in those months Jefferson was there France For a diplomatic mission that lasted from 1785 to 1789.

Although not involved in the Constitution, the third US president is still considered the principal author of advertisement of independence and how”dad FounderThe nation was a proponent of the principles of equality and religious freedom. But Jefferson was too owner of 600 slaves on his farm Monticello in a Virginia She has at least six children with one of them, Sally Hemmings.