The pro-Europeans are ahead of the pro-Russians

From our correspondent Bratislava – Robert Fico at the polling station with his elderly mother, Michal Simica, with her young daughter. the Pro-Russian social populist Who hopes, after putting his vote in the ballot box, that “common sense will prevail,” so that Slovakia is not run by inexperienced amateurs who drag us into adventures, whether military or with immigrants. And Pro-European liberal He hopes that “any government that emerges from the elections will continue to do so.” Support Ukraine».

On voting day, the two main contenders demonstrated this The Slovakia they are fighting for. For one night, this small country between the Danube and the Carpathian Mountains ended up under the spotlight of European chancelleries, eager to understand how it would end. A duel may return Slovakia to the orbit of Russian influence And further weaken the compactness of the Western Front.

The first exit polls

the The first exit pollsThey point out that this should be taken with a pinch of salt (in previous elections they proved incorrect). The pro-EU liberal party Progressive Slovakia, led by Michal Simica, has a slight advantage with 23.5% of the vote. (Acquired by Focus Agency for Marchesa TV). He would have beaten Fico’s party, Smer-SD, a long-time favorite in the polls which got 21.9%. Although all eyes are on the main competitors, The third force, Peter Pellegrini’s “social democratic voice,” looms as the decisive force., which was born from a branch of Fico Smer in 2020. This young formation, contested by two fronts, with 12.2%, could be the turning point in this consultation where obtaining more votes is not enough to win. The party’s first leader can try to form a coalition government first, but will have to face the challenge of complex post-election negotiations to secure at least 76 of Parliament’s 150 seats. Pellegrini, a moderate pro-European, has not yet made any statements about his position, but according to rumours He may prefer Samir in exchange for the prime ministership. However, it is uncertain whether his support will be enough to give Fico the opportunity to govern. Other potential Fico allies are The far-right “Republica”, approved by 6%, aims to remove Slovakia from the European Union NATO and the nationalists in the National Socialist Party had her at 4.4%, thus out of the running in this exit poll and instead in another.

Simica noteInstead, it sees Slovakia’s future firmly tied to the EU and NATO, and has Richard Selek’s liberal Freedom and Solidarity party, which polled 6.4%, as a natural ally. Even for him, Pellegrini’s potential support may not be enough to rule. However, the puzzle of alliances will begin to unravel Only when it is known with certainty which of the smaller parties has crossed the threshold.