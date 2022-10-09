The Pope is attending the digital revolution

TikTok… I’m Francesco!

The Holy Father isn’t TikToker yet, but its digital revolution I’ve already started It will depend European and other European To the Jubilee of 2025. So let’s expect cyberspaces with special effects, starting with St. Peter’s Basilica and the Vatican Museums, for an immersive experience in the wonders of the Vatican. And if the believers do not go to the mountain, the mountain will go to the believers, with Saint Peter – rather than Singapore or Silicon Valley – who It will bring the “metaverse” directly to the homes of Christians. The Pope is convinced that the Church’s evangelizing work, now at its lowest point, must be a “promotion”. And so, also spurred on by powerful American lobbies that made him, one by one, meet the greatest prophets of the digital world, from Gates, Musk to Cook, who in turn projected the “religious modernity” of big data to keep up with the times.

a Copernican Revolution by Bergoglio If you think that in Argentina, in the 90s, he did not even want to own a simple computer in the archdiocese. He preferred to delight in “Más allá del horizonte”, better known as “Milagros”, the Argentine series produced by Silvio Berlusconi, which, perhaps for this reason, he always had a special sympathy for.

After Francis was elected and surprised everyone, he later stated that “the Internet was a gift from God and that it was necessary to open the doors of the Church to the digital age.” And soon after that he discovered video messages thanks to which he did nothing but entertain himself at all times with his friends, driving his colleagues crazy.

It was the next revolutionary step in the digital field in 2020when Microsoft, IBM, the Food and Agriculture Organization, and the Italian government, with his blessing, signed the Call for AI Ethics, a Memorandum of Understanding created to support the ethical approach to AI, so as to enhance relationships between organizations, governments, and institutions with a sense of shared responsibility.

However, in the Church there are many pockets of resistance to this new “Matrix” line. Among the most convinced followers, however, is the new head of the CEI, Cardinal Matthew ZuppiArchbishop Vincenzo PagliaPresident of the Pontifical Academy of Life H Don Paolo Benantia Franciscan theologian and academic known to the general public for broadcasting “The Code – Life is Digital” on Raiuno by Barbara Carfagna.

But in the State Department also lies a great sensitivity to digitization on the part of a large group led by Paul Richard GallagherSecretary of State Relations.

After meeting Bill Gates, who impressed him with his charitable work, “Pope 5G” started the “digital revolution” by speaking with Elon Musk (Starlink may be the first free Internet provider, as it has already happened in Ukraine) Then with Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, who showed him the direction his company would take by funding schools where the engineers who would develop artificial neural networks would be trained. The latter simulates the behavior of the human brain, allowing the software to recognize patterns and solve common problems in the fields of artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning. And it is precisely, according to the new digital patron Bergoglio, the revolution that will change the way the Church is evangelized and also that thanks to which the Vatican’s financial resources will have to sustain themselves.

Thanks to the Vatican Museums Monsignor Paolo Nicolini, Deputy Director of the Department directing the transformation, we will see holograms around the world that will reproduce the wonderful works found in museums and production of “nft” (digital art) for almost all major works has already begun. Citing Marconi several times with his radio experiments conducted in the Vatican, which changed the fate of the world, Bergoglio wishes that the Pontifical Academy of Sciences be established with the aim of promoting the progress of mathematics, physics, the natural sciences and the study of the natural sciences. Related cognitive problems become, among other things, a hallmark not only of the ethics of the discoveries of the scientific world, but also of a laboratory at the forefront of digital, calling for great digital engineers.

An ambitious project but it needs a team to work alongside Ghanaian Cardinal Peter Kudu Appiah TurksonThe judgment is still not quite in line with this new assignment from Futurama. High technology, therefore, as an instrument of peace and growth for mankind, bearing in mind the dangers to be imposed on transhumanism, or the use of technology to improve the human condition. The Internet, which is the common good of mankind, and therefore, is accessible to all.

Finally, e-learning to educate children around the world at low cost: in short, digital technology is used to eliminate all forms of discrimination. It is on these issues that Bergoglio would like to focus the last part of his pontificate on “digitalism” to bridge the great divide between youth, religion and the church. It is really true that the ways of the Lord are infinite. Moreover, if you add the default items afterwards: Glory is always at the top of the cloud.

Luigi Bisignani, Il Tempo October 9, 2022