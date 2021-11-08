November 9, 2021

The president’s horror is “shocked” – Libero Quotidiano

Samson Paul November 8, 2021 2 min read

Joe Biden literally shocked Camilla. According to reports from several English newspapers, in fact, the President of the United States had fired a fart in front of the other greats of the earth, marking Cop26 in Glasgow. Among the “victims” of his flatulence is Prince Charles’ wife, who has apparently never – since that moment – stopped talking about what happened. This episode, unconfirmed at the moment, entertains citizens from all over the world.

In any case, the British newspapers would have published the news certainly not to attack Biden: if it were confirmed, it would just be a very intimate and private fact, which is now well known to all. In short, the boss was going to fire a fart instead ‘Long and noisy’ In the presence of other world leaders. According to a source from daily Mail, Camilla, who was present at that awkward moment, would have told what had happened.

However, during the much talked about episode, which would see President Biden as a hero, there weren’t many institutional figures present. According to the version reported by the tabloids, in fact, they were only going to witness Camilla, Prince Charles and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. If confirmed, it would be a new low in the style of the American leader, who has already blazed and his eyes shut from sleep during the climate conference.


