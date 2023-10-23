The PC requirements for Alan Wake II are nightmarish

Alan Wake II arrives on October 27 On PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series To accompany the game, which promises to be one of the most important Triple A games of the year, here are the basics Computer requirements. His entertainment treatment Highly targeted for the graphics sectorOn the other hand, the game will also support ray tracing technology DLSS 3.5 from NVIDIAwhich is crucial for gameplay in path tracing (or full ray tracing if you prefer).

The requirements are divided into two parts, without and with ray tracing. As for the former, the minimum configuration required to play at 1080p with low detail at 30 fps includes an Intel Core i5-7600K or AMD equivalent, supported by 16GB of RAM and a GeForce RTX GPU. 2060 or RX 6600 with 6GB of VRAM. It should be noted that Remedy Entertainment recommends this Set DLSS 2 or FSR 2 On quality. In all configurations, A is used SSD With at least storage space 90 GB.



Click to enlarge

The recommended configuration is broken down by resolution: For medium detail gaming at 1080p and 60fps, the software house recommends a Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent, 16GB of RAM and a video card like an RTX 3070 or RX 6700 XT . In this case it is recommended to adjust performance improvement techniques.

If you want to play instead 1440p at medium detail at 30 fpsFor the recommended GPU, the recommended system varies – GeForce RTX 3060 or RX 6600 XT – And also to prepare the upgrade to balanced.

Setting to play in High 4K at 60 fps Requires the latest generation of video cards such as RTX 4070 or RX 7800 XT, while the rest of the composition conforms to the recommended requirements. Once again the developers suggest setting DLSS 2 or FSR 2 on performance.

Transfer to Ray tracing, low preseti.e. graphics on the medium and ray tracing on the low level, requires the use of a GeForce RTX 3070 or 6800 XT for 1080p 30fps gamingActivating quality improvement techniques. However, the Medium preset requires the use of a GeForce RTX 4070: This preset offers raster graphics on Medium, ray tracing on Medium, and Active Path Tracing. All for 1080p 60fps gaming.

Finally, preset high – High raster graphics, high ray tracing, and active path tracing require GeForce RTX 4080but also activate the performance upgrade to play in it 4K at 60 fps.

The requirements are pretty high on paper, but we’ll see how the game performs once we’re able to play it on our PCs. What experience can you guarantee? Let us know in the comments!