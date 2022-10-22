October 22, 2022

The number of players has increased thanks to Game Pass, according to the developers – Nerd4.life

October 22, 2022

houe Ryu Gotoku Studio is game arcade Useful for its main series, that yakuzato the extent that it is attributed toIncrease in the number of players the last period. The topic was brought up in an interview with Twinfinite by some of the team members. In particular, it was the head of the studio, Masayoshi Yokoyama, who spoke on this topic, praising Microsoft’s service.

Giuseppe Nelva’s journalist asked him: “We can say that the Like a Dragon series is completely multi-platform. Has this increased the number of players significantly compared to when it was only on PlayStation? Do you think a model like that for Game Pass is good for Like a Dragon?”, Yokoyama He replied, “In terms of players, I think they’ve increased especially in the West. It’s hard to say if that happened thanks to access to other platforms or a change of genre and hero in the new series that the Yakuza opened: like Dragon, or both. I personally think that The fact that subscriptions like Game Pass allow people to play older chapters despite years past has made a huge contribution to players’ emergence.”

The logic is clear: the ability to try all the seasons without spending a lot, many Game Pass subscribers discovered the Yakuza series, the new chapter of which was recently revealed, showing all the episodes. It’s definitely a good thing for gamers, who therefore have more direct access to niche titles.

