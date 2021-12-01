The new Tiger 900 1Million, celebrates the one millionth motorcycle produced by Triumph

The Triumph is a landmark achievement for its modern age, with one million motorcycles produced since the brand’s comeback in 1990. Unveiled at Triumph’s Hinckley headquarters by Nick Bloor, CEO of the British company, in front of the United development team, The Million Victory is a one-of-a-kind die-cast model of the Tiger 900 Rally Pro, the ‘Millionaire’. With the custom silver trim, this special bike will be on display at the Triumph stand at the Live Motorcycle Show (4-12 December, Birmingham) and then shown live at the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience.

“Everyone at Triumph takes great pride in helping them reach such an important moment in the recent history of this iconic brand. In the 31 years since Triumph relaunched with a new line of British-designed bikes in Cologne in 1990, we’ve shared many good times with our fans around the world. From the return of the TT Champions to the arena, to entering the MotoGP circuit with our Moto2 partnership to supporting the world’s largest motorcycle event and its great cause for health and well-being with our premium Gentleman’s Ride, to name a few. Triumph’s success has always stemmed from the passion and commitment we share with our riders. Although the past year has been challenging for all of us, this passion and commitment has taken Triumph to even greater heights, including successfully entering new categories with the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660. Over the past three decades, Triumph has maintained a Sustainable and significant investments in our people, partners and in-house design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities in order to increase the reach and reputation of this iconic British brand. This investment in local talent, both in the UK and around the world, combined with the passion we share with our riders to deliver the perfect complete motorcycle, has resulted in the brand going from strength to strength, reaching its year of success. 120 years of entire brand history.“

“Moreover, we are committed to taking the brand to higher levels, and the next levels Launching our new brand Tiger 1200from new MX and Enduro competition bikes, as well as our strategic partnership with Bajaj to create even smaller motorcyclesI am happy to say that the future of Triumph and its fans around the world will be as rich and inspiring as the past 30 years.Nick Bloor, CEO of Triumph, commented.