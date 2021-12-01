When sport becomes a job

Sassari. The recent International Conference on Systematic Pathways to Empowering Migrants through Sport project, co-funded by Eacea as part of the European Erasmus Plus Program and hosted by Opportunity from Loose Cannons Ngo.

The partnership consists of several international institutions with different and complementary expertise in the fields of sport, academic research and education (formal and informal): Colleges of Wales (UK), Policy and Social Action Organization (Cyprus), Alla Integration (Sweden), University of Extremadura (Spain), Zajednica Sportskih Udruga Grada Rijeke Sportski Savez (Croatia), Sporten Klub Chempians Faktori (Bulgaria), and Asociacia za Razvitie na Bulgarskiasport (Bulgaria).

The main objective of CPMES is to enhance the level of employment in sport for foreign nationals in European countries through the use of an educational methodology based on Education through Sport (Ets). CPMES envisions the development of eight intellectual products, including academic research on the needs of the sports management world to target economic migrants, and the coordination of training with the Ets (Education through Sport) methodology, a useful curriculum for the sector and for educational institutions. Prospective sports managers and e-learning platform.

During the international conference on Friday morning, distinguished speakers from European institutions, institutions of higher education, sports federations, associations and former Olympic champions will participate. The event will bring together sports and education enthusiasts interested in discovering the results of academic research, investigating new methods and innovative tools, and discussing policies to promote inclusion and equal opportunity in sport and through sporting practices at the managerial level.