August 23, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"Insigne is focused, he wants to help us. Spalletti opened our eyes"

“Insigne is focused, he wants to help us. Spalletti opened our eyes”

Mirabelle Hunt August 23, 2021 2 min read

Kalidou Koulibaly, Napoli defender, He made some statements to DAZN microphones to comment on the victory with the rifle. These are his words.

To be a leader

Yes, it is true that I am very pleased to have the captain’s armband on my arm. I’ve been here for 7 years and I feel very good in Naples. Lorenzo made a gentle gesture to score the goal after missing his first penalty kick. We know it’s very important to us, today he helped us a lot by running like crazy at the front. We knew we had to defend a lot today, and that was the goal. We knew we could hurt our opponents at first and we did it well“.

on Spalletti

The coach was very good from the start, he didn’t come and he didn’t change everything we did, because we did a lot of good things. We had to stick to those positive things and he added his charm. He opened our eyes, gave us two or three solutions, and he helped us that day. We want to keep the ball and play more and today we did. He always said that he wanted to continue Gattuso’s work and keep it going, because he was doing so well“.

on Insigne

We know Lorenzo is very important to us, We know it’s a very difficult situation with only one year left on his contract, but he is focused on Napoli. He needs the fans’ passion, and he showed tonight, I’m so happy for him“.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Mourinho’s Roma starts well: 3-1 at Fiorentina in Abraham’s mark and Veritot

August 23, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

This was reported by the Scottish daily Euro 2020. He chanted for Italy against England

August 22, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Mother Gaya is there for a very safe landing: ‘This is the perfect destination for Nikko’

August 22, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

From September it will happen to some devices

August 23, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Horoscope today August 23: Scorpio, new encounters and feelings

August 23, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

BLUE MOON SHOW arrives tonight with giant planets. We tell you when and where you like it » ILMETEO.it

August 23, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“Insigne is focused, he wants to help us. Spalletti opened our eyes”

August 23, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt