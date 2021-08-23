“Insigne is focused, he wants to help us. Spalletti opened our eyes”

To be a leader

“Yes, it is true that I am very pleased to have the captain’s armband on my arm. I’ve been here for 7 years and I feel very good in Naples. Lorenzo made a gentle gesture to score the goal after missing his first penalty kick. We know it’s very important to us, today he helped us a lot by running like crazy at the front. We knew we had to defend a lot today, and that was the goal. We knew we could hurt our opponents at first and we did it well“.

on Spalletti

“The coach was very good from the start, he didn’t come and he didn’t change everything we did, because we did a lot of good things. We had to stick to those positive things and he added his charm. He opened our eyes, gave us two or three solutions, and he helped us that day. We want to keep the ball and play more and today we did. He always said that he wanted to continue Gattuso’s work and keep it going, because he was doing so well“.

on Insigne

“We know Lorenzo is very important to us, We know it’s a very difficult situation with only one year left on his contract, but he is focused on Napoli. He needs the fans’ passion, and he showed tonight, I’m so happy for him“.