The new Renault Scenic 2023-2024 brings many important changes to the SUV that will be shown in September

Reno Scenic It can be considered as one of the main cars that marked the emergence of the mid-size minivan and represents one of the major commercial successes of the French group.

Over the years, four generations of this model have been introduced, with the latest version dating back to 2016, which introduced some design elements typical of SUVs. 2024 will see the complete transformation of the Scenic into a true SUV and it will be available exclusively in the electric version. We have collected the latest information:

What changes in the new Renault Scenic SUV?

Renault Scenic 2023-2024 towards the show

Renault provided more details about the expected model, and revealed that The official scenic presentation It is scheduled for September 4, on the occasion of the IAA Mobility in Munich. The French auto group expected this car to represent its second step in the C-segment electric vehicle segment, joining the already available Megane E-Tech.

Reno Scenic It will be based on the CMF-EV platform, which is the same one used on the Megane E-Tech. As mentioned earlier, Scenic will be available exclusively in an electric version. It is assumed that the transition to the crossover SUV category will include an increase in size, as rumors speak of a length of about 4.5 meters, with an emphasis on comfort and practicality.

New Renault Scenicbased on the shared Cmf-Ev platform with Renault Megane Electric, it will offer several powertrain options. Customers will have the choice of two battery sizes: one with a capacity of 60 kWh, guaranteeing a nominal range of more than 400 km, and another with a capacity of approximately 90 kWh, for those who wantLonger run time with every charge. Two levels of system power will also be available, based on performance needs: the base version is expected to have around 150 HP, along with a more powerful version in excess of 200 HP.

unlike Nissan AryaIt does not seem that the Renault Scenic will offer a four-wheel drive version with two engines. According to French press sources, the new Scenic could also undergo a rebranding of Mitsubishi. This will be part of the alliance’s strategy to expand the range of dual electric vehicles, as Mitsubishi is using two of the alliance’s models for development. More electric cars by 2025Thus contributing to the growing supply of zero-emission vehicles.

The automaker has shared a few Camouflaged images of the new Renault Scenichighlighting clear references to the Scenic Vision concept car that will be introduced to the public in May 2022. Details of the sculpted front lines and black wheelbelts also appear.

And in anticipation of the official presentation in September, we give some information about the engine: according to rumours, Reno Scenic It will adopt rear wheel drive. In this context, it is possible that Renault also wants to introduce a version with two engines and four-wheel drive system. there Basic version The engine unit already present in the Megane E-Tech must be used: we are talking about a motor with a power of 160 kW, a top speed of 160 kilometers per hour and a maximum torque of 300 Nm, as for the battery, New Scenicit should be equipped with a 60 kWh unit, with a range similar to that of the Megane E-Tech (about 450 km).