The Italian Stock Exchange, commenting on the session of August 23, 2023

A nervous session for bank stocks. Outstanding Utility Performance: Enel’s Progress Is Prominent. Unipol in sharp decline

The main indices of the Italiana Stock Exchange and the main European financial centres Show minimal changes.

At 15.25 FTSEMib It decreased by 0.06% to 28,149 points, after it fluctuated between the lowest at 28,133 points and the highest at 28,381 points. At the same time FTSE Italia All Share decreased by 0.09%. opposite direction of Medium hat from FTSE Italia (-0.45%) f Star of FTSE Italy (+0.07%).

the Bitcoins It fell to less than $26,000 (just under €24,000).

the BTP-Bund spread With a score of 165 points BTP return for ten years which fluctuates around 4.2%.

to’euro It returned above $1.08.

A nervous session for bank stocks.

th retreat Monte dei Paschi di Siena (-2.91%).

Intesa San Paolo recording a decrease of 0.35% to 2.451 euros. The institute launched a premium double tranche issue in euros, as part of its pre-financing strategy for 2024 with a total amount of €2.25 billion; The total orders amounted to more than 4.5 billion.

Great utility performance. rise of In the (+1.59%).

But in sharp decline Unipol (-4.03% to €5,002). Kepler Cheuvreux analysts downgraded the insurance company’s stock from “buy” to “hold”.

In FTSEMib, there was a strong increase of I hope (+4.2%), while STM extension lose 2.41%

In the STAR category, FILA’s lead stands out (+4.64% to €8.35). According to what was reported by some news agencies, the Indian subsidiary DOMS provided the information bulletin for the listing. The amount of the operation is estimated at 12 billion rupees (more than 130 million euros).



