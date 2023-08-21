The new face of precision

the new Glashutte Sens Chronometer It reveals its extraordinary subtlety with a new color combination reminiscent of the foam of ocean waves: silver glitter and deep blue.

Like its historical predecessors, this model also delivers exceptional mechanical precision combined with a clean design that ensures perfect legibility. The Senator Chronometer is the contemporary heir to the famously precise watches produced in his hometown: the newest face of a time-honored tradition, unmistakably made in Glashütte and clearly ‘original’.

Glashütte Senator Chronometer: Characteristics

The Senator collection is an integral part of the Glashütte Original offer and offers sophisticated timepieces, an expression of the most refined German precision technology, combining The mechanical complexity of conventional elements Stylish and elegant design.

The new Senator Chronometer Edition adds a new face to this collection: fresh and elegant, in silver and blue tones, respecting tradition while meeting modern specifications. The dials and movement components, which are manually wound, are hand-silvered using a “friction” technique.

In this intricate process, a mixture of fine silver powder, salt, and water is rubbed by hand into the surface, resulting in a smooth, shimmering texture. These elements are then subjected to a galvanic bath, which gives them a special shade of grey. Applied indices and blue polished hands complete the design.

the The silver and blue color of the enamel They are the starting point for the development of other aspects of the watch. there 42 mm case Made in White goldFinely polished and satin. Sapphire crystals on the dial and case back provide perfect visibility of even the smallest details. The hour indicators are arranged on the dial in a particularly functional and harmonious way: in addition to the central hands for the hours and minutes, there are the small seconds with their slightly recessed disc at 6 o’clock.

Also featured is the feature Manufacturing overview history, at 3 o’clock the power reserve indicator and a discreet day / night device, just below 12 o’clock: between 6 pm and 6 am it turns black. a Crocodile belt Navy blue Louisiana dial, with a white gold deployant buckle, completes the elegant look of this watch.

Glashütte Senator Chronometer: Caliber

The internal movement inside the Senator Chronometer, which ensures its exceptional rate accuracy, is Caliber 58-08 manually wound. It operates at a frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour and the charging time is 44 hours and 40 minutes. It is also equipped with a precise stop and minute reset mechanism: when the crown is pulled out, the time indicator stops and the seconds hand returns to 12 o’clock, while the minute hand positions itself on the lower indicator.

When setting the time, the minute hand snaps from one minute pointer to the next with an audible click, thus ensuring continuous synchronization between minutes and seconds and allowing time setting of the highest precision.

The hand-wound 58-08 caliber is also very nice to look at. through fSapphire crystal wave Indeed, one can easily recognize classic and refined elements of Glashütte’s watchmaking art: the distinctive three-quarter plate, screw-down gold bezel, and hand-engraved balance bridge.

