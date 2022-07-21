The Mythonauta, between the mysteries of Verona and Lake Garda

David van de Severus, as a curious explorer of myths, will leave Verona for the new episode of “Myrthonauta”, which airs on Wednesday 20 July late in the evening on Rai 2. It will be a journey to discover the most curious myths of this city, set on mysterious Cartesian hubs and its square. The beautiful, which seems to have been born of a pact with Satan. The journey will continue to Elassie to rediscover the history of Geneva, within the castle walls, a descendant of Dante Alighieri. We will then go to Valeggio sul Mincio where the romantic legend lies at the origin of a particularly famous and delicious dish. Ascending to the river, in Peschiera del Garda, you will relive the story of a ghost still wandering with its severed head in its hands, inside a now inaccessible castle. and finally in Lake Garda, where legends abound: the tale of a monster who lives in the bowels of the lake; The story of a beautiful queen who in Garda managed to free herself from prison in an old palace and became the wife of Otto I; A fairy tale, turned into a rock, still lies today in the most suggestive corner of the Great Benaco. The episode will end in Vittoriale: historian Giordano Bruno Guerre will reveal the most secret and extravagant habits of Gabriel D’Annunzio.