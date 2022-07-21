On stage – RAI press office

Francesco Dharma portrays an emotional portrait of the great Tuscan actress in On Stage, produced by Ray Cultura under the direction of Monica Ghisi, broadcast on Wednesday 20 July at 9.15 pm on Ray 5. Actress of race, versatile and sensitive, Ilaria Occhini was born in Florence in the year 1934 and she first appeared in the cinema at a very young age, in the early fifties of the last century. Nature endowed her with breathtaking beauty and at the same time an innate flair for acting. A student at the National Academy of Dramatic Art, she meets Anton Giulio Magano, the father of television drama, who was instantly shocked by the unusual qualities of this girl and assigned her the main role in the pared down of the television novel Jane Eyre. It’s 1957 and suddenly Ellaria Occini is a star so beloved by Italians. Out-of-the-ordinary beauty, Renaissance bliss conquers the television audience. But Ochini feels that she is something else, she has an inner world rich in culture and sensitivity. The documentary explores this deep dimension, in an ongoing search for the cultural commitment, talent and artistic expression to which the actress has dedicated her whole life, finding her discipline and religion in the theater. Half a century of great performances, an existential journey that transcends the surface of the beautiful singer’s image to reach the unexplored regions where artistic truth emerges.