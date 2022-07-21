Annalisa “celebrates” the success of the single with a bikini Boomdabash and lights up the web: “D’oro come Tropicana”

Inside the sauna, Annalisa heats up to boiling temperatures to reveal flawless physical form… as overwhelming as the success of “Tropicana”.

The song is actually among the top 5 selling singles in Italy and among the top 10 radio hits among the most streamed and played songs by national radio stations, while the video remains in the YouTube trend, impressive. 5 million views on the network and with a spread of ballet on Tik Tok.

A summer song in the quintessential reggae – pop style, a high-impact piece that expertly blends the sounds of dance, reggae, pop, soul, drum, bass and hip-hop, a song meant to raise the volume all summer long, reflecting the clear determination that the band has always distinguished, One of the most recognized and appreciated Italian bands on the contemporary Italian scene, they returned to music for the summer of 2022 by meeting Annalisa, for a captivating duet with a highly contagious rhythm.

An enchanting, at times hypnotic sound and a straightforward, profitable bass that lingers in the ears from the first listen, the single is the perfect summer motto, and the perfect soundtrack to an unforgettable summer.