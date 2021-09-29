The most important event in the evolution of life dates back nearly 3 billion years

There was a moment in the history of the development of life on Earth that changed the course of events that occurred in the following billions of years: Cyanobacteria (or blue algae) have evolved the ability to convert light and water into useful energy for flourishing, while releasing oxygen. The photosynthesis process of chlorophyll, in practice. Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology recently discovered who – which This step occurred between 2.9 and 3.4 billion years ago.

The discovery is of great interest because the release of oxygen and its subsequent accumulation over time allowed for formation The ideal conditions for our planet to become habitable and the development of a variety of life forms that have since followed each other.

Thanks to some new technologies, scientists first came to understand that cyanobacteria still exist on Earth today that evolved from their common ancestors about 2.9 billion years ago, while those organisms that came from them arose, and separated from the rest of the bacteria that existed at the time, 3.4 billion years ago. year. Hence the time period of about 500 million years during which cyanobacteria appeared and then developed their ability to carry out chlorophyll photosynthesis.