Landsat 9 in orbit: NASA’s satellite will study Earth and climate change

The Tera He has a brand new Extraordinary Monitor, which is fundamental to control its territory: he is called Landsat 9, an updated version of the previous model – Landsat 8, as it was easy to guess Even Google has clicked on it in the past To provide users with more detailed and clear non-cloud images of the planet. missile Launch Alliance Atlas V della United With the satellite on board, it launched successfully two days ago at 14:12 EDT (20:12 in Italy) from Complex 3E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The first signals were received on the ground from the Svalbard station.

The United States, along with international partners, will use the data collected by Landsat 9 and Very rich database acquired over the years (The first Landsat satellite dates back to 1972) for Study of our planet and its evolution over time, land use, forests, glaciers and climate change. “Landsat 9 will provide data and images to help make science-based decisions on key issues such as water use, the impact of fires, coral reef degradation, glacier and ice shelf retreat, and tropical deforestation.US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland explained.