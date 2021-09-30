September 30, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Callie Rodriguez, the first woman on the moon in a NASA picture book

Callie Rodriguez, the first woman on the moon in a NASA picture book

Karen Hines September 30, 2021 1 min read
MeteoWeb

he is called Callie Rodriguez The first woman on the moon is the protagonist of her digital and interactive graphic novel NASA To inspire the next generation of astronauts. Determined to make her dreams come true, Callie faces an adventurous journey with the help of the robot Rt, who has an uncanny personality and a strong sense of humor. The first episode of ‘First Woman’ series, ‘Dream to Reality’ narrates the path that leads Callie to become the first woman on the moon starting from her childhood dreams.

Callie is a fictional character, but inspired by real women astronauts who made history, such as Valentina Tereshkova (the first woman in space), Mai C. Jemison (the first black woman in space) and Peggy Whitson (the first woman to command the International Space Station).

The story can also be listened to in the form of a podcast or experienced in an engaging way thanks to the app that allows you to explore life-size story environments and 3D objects, as well as learn about techniques that will help Cali and the real bodily and bone astronauts to survive on the moon. Then there are videos, games, and challenges to actually get involved in the mission.

credit: NASA

See also  New week, Monday still limp, then fresh air and a rush of storms. Outlook »ILMETEO.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The most important event in the evolution of life dates back nearly 3 billion years

September 29, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Landsat 9 in orbit: NASA’s satellite will study Earth and climate change

September 29, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Canada helps NASA launch Webb, the largest space telescope in history

September 29, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

China Rice Exports to US – Riso Italiano

September 30, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

“Arrivals of migrants from Turkey to Italy tripled”. More landings also from Libya and Tunisia

September 30, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Horoscope for Paulo Fox today September 29, 2021 / stars Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

September 30, 2021 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Callie Rodriguez, the first woman on the moon in a NASA picture book

September 30, 2021 Karen Hines